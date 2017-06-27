For the first time, all US banks pass Fed's stress tests

For the first time in seven years, all 34 of the nation's biggest banks were granted permission to buy back stock or pay dividends to shareholders, according to the annual stress test results released Wednesday by the Federal Reserve. The verdict is part of the Fed's yearly financial health checkup on banks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to determine if they are strong enough to weather a severe financial crisis while still being able to continue to lend to consumers and businesses.

