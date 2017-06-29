Demo Day provides inside glimpse of Newark's bid to become tech startup hub
NEWARK -- For Mayor Ras Baraka and Audible founder Don Katz, technology is a path to Newark's economic development, and young entrepreneurs are its trailblazers. Newark Venture Partners, the civic-minded incubator and investment group founded by Katz in 2015, held its second Demo Day on Tuesday at the Prudential Center arena.
