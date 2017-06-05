CSPi Joins Forces with RadarServices ...

CSPi Joins Forces with RadarServices to Expand Security Services Portfolio

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

CSPi , a provider of advanced managed security products, Ethernet-based security products, and IT technology security services, today announces the addition of RadarServices solutions and managed security services to its portfolio in the UK market.  The pairing of CSPi's security services with RadarServices' IT security monitoring solution offers customers an easy path to Security Operations Center compliance. / EIN News / -- RadarServices is Europe's leading technology company in the field of Detection & Response as a managed service, specializing in the early detection of IT security risks for corporations and public authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,578,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC