CSPi Joins Forces with RadarServices to Expand Security Services Portfolio
CSPi , a provider of advanced managed security products, Ethernet-based security products, and IT technology security services, today announces the addition of RadarServices solutions and managed security services to its portfolio in the UK market. The pairing of CSPi's security services with RadarServices' IT security monitoring solution offers customers an easy path to Security Operations Center compliance. / EIN News / -- RadarServices is Europe's leading technology company in the field of Detection & Response as a managed service, specializing in the early detection of IT security risks for corporations and public authorities.
