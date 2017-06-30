Crown Castle International Corporatio...

Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Shares Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

