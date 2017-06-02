Comcast stock value surges near $200B...

Comcast stock value surges near $200B, speeds past Verizon's8 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Philly.com

Comcast Corp.'s value on Wall Street - now almost $200 billion - has zoomed past Verizon Communications Inc., a stunning surge in recent months as investors are viewing the Philadelphia cable giant more favorably than the nation's largest wireless carrier. On Friday morning, Comcast was trading with a market capitalization, or what it would take to purchase all of its outstanding stock, at $199.5 billion, nosing ahead of Verizon trading with a $189.7 billion market capitalization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,500,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC