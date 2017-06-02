Comcast stock value surges near $200B, speeds past Verizon's8 minutes ago

Comcast Corp.'s value on Wall Street - now almost $200 billion - has zoomed past Verizon Communications Inc., a stunning surge in recent months as investors are viewing the Philadelphia cable giant more favorably than the nation's largest wireless carrier. On Friday morning, Comcast was trading with a market capitalization, or what it would take to purchase all of its outstanding stock, at $199.5 billion, nosing ahead of Verizon trading with a $189.7 billion market capitalization.

