CACI International wins $40M task order
CACI International has been awarded a five-year contract worth $40M to provide services and support for the Naval Sea Systems Command that will help improve organizational efficiencies and effectiveness, and will assist in developing the command's workforce. The contract was issued under the SeaPort-e contract vehicle and represents new work for CACI in its Logistics and Material Readiness market area.
