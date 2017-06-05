British police confirm London Bridge attack death toll has risen to 8
British police confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from Saturday's attack on London Bridge had risen to eight. Earlier police, who were hunting for Frenchman Xavier Thomas, missing since the attack, said that they had found a body in the River Thames.
