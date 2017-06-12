Angie's List: Keeping your basement Dry

Angie's List: Keeping your basement Dry

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KSFY

We install smoke detectors and buy fire extinguishers to prepare for a possible house fire. But what do we do to minimize water damage, which is five times more likely? Water damage costs insurance companies about $3.5 billion per year, mainly due to broken pipes and overflowing tubs and toilets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 LookMAnohandsnofiber 1
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC