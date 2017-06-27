Analyzing ATN International
ATN International and FairPoint Communications are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitabiliy, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation. 60.3% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC