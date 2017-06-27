America's leading Net Neutrality camp...

America's leading Net Neutrality campaigner is suing NYC to fix its broken internet

Read more: Boing Boing

More than a quarter of New York City lives without broadband, thanks to the sweetheart deals the city has cut with Verizon and the other big telcos, which chargessome of the highest rates in America for some of the country's worst service. It's not just cozy deals with Big Telco that keep a competitor from swooping in and serving New Yorkers: it's also the city's inaction on ensuring that other telcos -- and co-ops -- can use the conduits threaded under the city streets to run their own fiber or connect to existing dark fiber strands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Chicago, IL

