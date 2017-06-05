Amazon Web Services Makes AWS Greengrass Available to All Customers

Annapurna, BSquare, Canonical, Digi International, Intel, Lenovo, Mongoose, Qualcomm Technologies, Raspberry Pi, Samsung, Technicolor, and Wistron join growing list of partners and OEMs bringing AWS Greengrass to connected devices )--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. , an Amazon.com company , announced that AWS Greengrass, software which allows customers to run AWS compute, messaging, data caching, and sync capabilities on connected devices, is now available to all customers. With AWS Greengrass, devices can run AWS Lambda functions to perform tasks locally, keep device data in sync, and communicate with other devices while leveraging the full processing, analytics, and storage power of the AWS Cloud.

