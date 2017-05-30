Amazon takes on remote outpost in land of bricks and mortar

Amazon.com, which has lost billions overseas trying to replicate its US success, is now attempting to crack one of the biggest and most sparsely populated nations where bricks-and-mortar retailers are king. The Seattle-based company, which sells everything from groceries and big-screen TVs to high-end fashion, says it's "actively looking" for a warehouse as it prepares to start operations in Australia.

