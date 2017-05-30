Amazon takes on remote outpost in land of bricks and mortar
Amazon.com, which has lost billions overseas trying to replicate its US success, is now attempting to crack one of the biggest and most sparsely populated nations where bricks-and-mortar retailers are king. The Seattle-based company, which sells everything from groceries and big-screen TVs to high-end fashion, says it's "actively looking" for a warehouse as it prepares to start operations in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC