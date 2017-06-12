Amazon takes big bet on groceries with $19 billion Whole Foods Market purchase

Amazon.com will acquire Whole Foods Market for US$13.7 billion , a bombshell of a deal that catapults the e-commerce giant into hundreds of physical stores and fulfils a long-held goal of selling more groceries. John Mackey, Whole Foods' outspoken co-founder, will continue to run the business - a victory after a fight with activist investor Jana Partners that threatened to drive him from power.

