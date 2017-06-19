Amazon lets you try on and return clo...

Amazon lets you try on and return clothes free

19 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Amazon.com Inc's new Prime Wardrobe programme will allow people to order clothing and only be charged for items that are not returned in the resealable shipping box.a < SEATTLE: For many people, buying clothing online is not worth the hassle of getting a pair of pants or a shirt that does not fit. Many retailers have sought to eliminate that risk by offering free returns on clothing, but now Amazon.com is going even further.

