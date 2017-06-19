Amazon lets you try on and return clothes free

Amazon.com Inc's new Prime Wardrobe programme will allow people to order clothing and only be charged for items that are not returned in the resealable shipping box.a < SEATTLE: For many people, buying clothing online is not worth the hassle of getting a pair of pants or a shirt that does not fit. Many retailers have sought to eliminate that risk by offering free returns on clothing, but now Amazon.com is going even further.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.