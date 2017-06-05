Amazon Hopes Cute Dog Pics Will Distr...

Amazon Hopes Cute Dog Pics Will Distract You From Its Website Being Down

21 hrs ago

Trying to check out some merchandise from Amazon.com might be difficult at the moment as the eCommerce giant is having problems loading product pages across the country. Click on any product page and you'll be greeted with the word "sorry" in giant letters as Amazon explains "something went wrong on our end," and then there is a picture of a dog.

Chicago, IL

