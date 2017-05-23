Women CEOs earned more last year, but few were in top job
The 10 highest paid women CEOs in 2016 are, top row from left, IBM CEO Virginia Rometty; Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer; PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi; General Motors CEO Mary Barra, and General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic. Bottom row from left, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson; Mondelez International CEO Irene Rosenfeld; Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good; Mylan CEO Heather Bresch; and Reynolds American CEO Susan Cameron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC