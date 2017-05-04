Wipro receives anonymous threat warning bio attack, sender demands Rs 500 crore in bitcoin29 min ago
Bengaluru, May 6: The Bengaluru office of Wipro received an anonymous email threat on Saturday, warning biological attack at several campuses of the IT giant. The miscreants have demanded Wipro to submit Rs 500 crore in bitcoins at a specific portal mentioned in the email.
