Verizon wins bidding war with AT&T for Virginia-based Straight Path

18 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Verizon Communications is buying Straight Path Communications for about $3.1 billion, ending a bidding war with AT&T over the wireless licenses company. The all-stock deal was announced Thursday, one month after AT&T said that it would buy Straight Path for $1.6 billion.

