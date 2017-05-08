Verizon CEO McAdam on Merger Buzz, Un...

Verizon CEO McAdam on Merger Buzz, Unlimited Plans and More

Verizon Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam and the telecom's senior managers held forth on merger buzz, unlimited data plans, Comcast 's new wireless agreement with Charter and other topics during the telecom's analyst meeting after the close on Monday. Anticipation of deals has spiked since the Federal Communications Commission recently ended a quiet period prohibiting strategic talks between participants in a wireless spectrum auction.

