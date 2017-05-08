Verizon CEO McAdam on Merger Buzz, Unlimited Plans and More
Verizon Chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam and the telecom's senior managers held forth on merger buzz, unlimited data plans, Comcast 's new wireless agreement with Charter and other topics during the telecom's analyst meeting after the close on Monday. Anticipation of deals has spiked since the Federal Communications Commission recently ended a quiet period prohibiting strategic talks between participants in a wireless spectrum auction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|Mon
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC