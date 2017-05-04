Utah sales tax revenue soars after de...

Utah sales tax revenue soars after deal with Amazon.com

The state of Utah has seen its sales tax revenue skyrocket since the online retail giant Amazon.com agreed to collect taxes on purchases in the Beehive state. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah Tax Commission recorded $195 million in taxable sales from "nonstore retailers" in the months of January and February.

