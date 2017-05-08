US: Wall Street flat; fear barometer ...

US: Wall Street flat; fear barometer falls to 1993 low

Read more: Business Times

The CBOE Volatility index dropped 0.8 point to close at 9.77, its lowest since 1993 as investors took comfort from Mr Macron's victory, as well as from strong quarterly reports in recent weeks. A declining VIX typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks, but the extreme lows the index has touched are sounding caution for some stock investors.

