UPDATE 1-State Bank of India Q4 profit more than doubles, bad loan ratio falls

MUMBAI, May 19 State Bank of India , the nation's top lender by assets, reported a more than doubling of its fourth-quarter net profit as expected, while its bad loan ratio narrowed on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Standalone net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries, jumped to 28.15 billion rupees for the three months to March 31 from 12.64 billion rupees a year earlier.

