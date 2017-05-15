Towerstream Appoints Laura W. Thomas as Chief Financial Officer
Towerstream Corporation , a Fixed Wireless Internet Service Provider, announced today the appointment of Laura W. Thomas as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Frederick Larcombe. Ms. Thomas will report to Mr. Ernest Ortega, Chief Executive Officer, and will be instrumental in assisting Mr. Ortega to execute Towerstream's strategy for the next level of growth.
