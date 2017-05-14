Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,921 Shares of Navient Corp
Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Navient Corp by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC