The Hackett Group (HCKT) - Investment...

The Hackett Group (HCKT) - Investment Analysts' Recent Ratings Updates

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett's empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC