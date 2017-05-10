Straight Path to be bought by Verizon

May 11 Straight Path Communications Inc said it agreed to be bought by No.1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc for an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion. The $184 per share all-stock offer represents a discount of 17.8 percent to Straight Path's close on Wednesday.

