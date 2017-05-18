Saic wins potential $320M Epa it services task order
Science Applications International Corp. has won a potential five-year, $320 million task order for information technology services to the Environmental Protection Agency. The General Services Administration's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center awarded the task order under GSA's Alliant professional services vehicle.
