Reverse Engineering: E-Behemoth Amazon Ironically Opens Brick-And-Mortar Store In Manhattan

Amazon.com, Inc. , , which is used to putting bricks-and-mortar enterprises out of business, opened an actual physical store in New York City and likely will continue to build a retail presence in other locations, a group of Pacific Crest analysts led by Brent Bracelin said Friday. The 4,000-square-foot store in midtown Manhattan's Columbus Circle had its grand opening Thursday and included what the analysts said were a variety of impulse-buy items near the checkout, including coloring books, pen markers and a hair-drain trap.

