Rackspace CEO Taylor Rhodes Leaving Company

18 hrs ago

Taylor Rhodes is leaving Rackspace after three years as CEO of the former hosting and cloud heavyweight that recently pivoted to providing managed cloud services for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and other hyper-scale platforms. Rhodes will be replaced by Rackspace president Jeff Cotton, who is stepping in as interim CEO but whom the company's board considers "a strong candidate" for the chief executive role long-term.

