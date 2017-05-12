Parkwood LLC Acquires New Stake in Navient Corp
Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Navient Corp during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
