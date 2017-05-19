Outnumbered Democrats Say They'll Sti...

Outnumbered Democrats Say They'll Still Fight for Net Neutrality

Democrats are outnumbered in Washington, and that may leave them little leverage to stop Republicans intent on dismantling net neutrality rules that were a signature Obama-era regulation. Clyburn's two Republican colleagues on the commission out-voted her Thursday to begin formally considering weakening the rules, which prohibit broadband providers such as AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. from blocking or slowing some web traffic in favor of other content -- their own or a paying customer's.

