Ontario Teachers' withholds vote for Bombardier chair's re-election

May 9 Ontario Teachers Pension Plan has withheld its vote on the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, the pension fund posted on its website on Tuesday. "Our assessment of recent events confirms the need for independent board leadership," the fund said, ahead of Bombardier's annual meeting on Thursday.

