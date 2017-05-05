Newest Partnership Will Not Save Twit...

Newest Partnership Will Not Save Twitter Stock

10 hrs ago

On April 30, Twitter Inc. announced a beefed-up partnership with privately held news and media company Bloomberg LP to offer 24/7 video news broadcasts starting this fall. But investors shouldn't expect this new deal to save Twitter stock The partnership with Bloomberg is an extension of a 2016 deal that introduced three shows to the social network, as well as offering market trading coverage.

Chicago, IL

