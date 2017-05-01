Layer3TV Is in Deal With Verizon to Sell TV-Internet Bundle

To entice customers from pay-TV providers Comcast Corp. and RCN, cable start-up Layer3TV is turning to an unlikely ally: Verizon Communications Inc., one of the nation's largest internet providers. Verizon is letting Layer3TV sell a bundled TV package including its fiber internet service to customers in Washington, D.C., according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing a private arrangement. Though Verizon also competes for cable subscribers in the same area, the deal could pave the way for the telecommunications giant to offer more services through resellers and give consumers more options.

