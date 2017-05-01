Layer3TV Is in Deal With Verizon to S...

Layer3TV Is in Deal With Verizon to Sell TV-Internet Bundle

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

To entice customers from pay-TV providers Comcast Corp. and RCN, cable start-up Layer3TV is turning to an unlikely ally: Verizon Communications Inc., one of the nation's largest internet providers.  Verizon is letting Layer3TV sell a bundled TV package including its fiber internet service to customers in Washington, D.C., according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing a private arrangement. Though Verizon also competes for cable subscribers in the same area, the deal could pave the way for the telecommunications giant to offer more services through resellers and give consumers more options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

IT Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance Mar '17 CodeTalker 35
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
News Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 7
News Watch the trailer for 'The Case of: JonBenet Ra... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hey 1
See all IT Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search IT Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC