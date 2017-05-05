Layer3 launches in DC, Dallas; NYC next in line
Self-styled 'next generation cable provider' Layer3 TV is reportedly offering fibre-optic broadband connectivity in Washington, DC, via a wholesale agreement with Verizon Communications. In a related development, Fierce Cable quotes Layer3 Jeff Binder as saying that the operator has also launched in Dallas, Texas, and is poised to enter the New York City and Long Island markets in due course.
