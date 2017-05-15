Inside Yahoo's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Security Year
At TechCrunch Disrupt, Yahoo Chief Information Security Officer Bob Lord talks Yahoo's massive data breach and state-sponsored Russian hacking. Then to top it all off, Verizon pulled a Tronc and renamed the newly merged AOL and Yahoo brands as In the intervening months, we've learned more about the breaches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.
Add your comments below
IT Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Meetup takes risky leap into the Trump resistance
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|35
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
|Dana Milbank: Trump can't just be defeated. He ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Former Angie's List CEO forms group pushing for... (Sep '15)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|7
Find what you want!
Search IT Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC