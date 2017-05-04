India's Skilled Workers Should Worry About U.S. Visa Policies
In his latest border-closing move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an April 18 executive order to review the H1-B visa program, which enables educated migrants with specific skills to work temporarily in the U.S. Silicon Valley was critical of Trump's move, saying that there is a shortage of qualified Americans working in the industry. U.S. companies, especially those in the technology sector, often employ H1-B visa holders to fill positions that are difficult to recruit for within the country.
