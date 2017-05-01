IAC to Acquire Angie's List in Deal Valued at About $500 Million

Angie's List Inc. , intending to combine the business with its own HomeAdvisor online-review network and create a new publicly traded company. Under terms of the deal announced Monday, Angie's List investors can choose either one Class A common share of the new company or $8.50 in cash for each share they own, according to a statement from New York-based IAC, which is controlled by Barry Diller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.