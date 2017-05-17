Grow Light Industry worth at USD 5.80...

Grow Light Industry worth at USD 5.80 Billion and Grow at CAGR of 13% by 2022

Grow Light Market is expected to reach USD 5.80 billion by the end of 2022 with ~13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022 Major Key Players : Osram LichtAG , General Electric Company , Iwasaki Electric Co. , LumiGrow, Inc. , Gavita Holland B.V. , Hortilux Schreder B.V. , Sunlight" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights The growth in the indoor farming, government initiatives to adopt technologies such as LED, growing demand for energy efficiency, long lasting grow technology and environmentally safe products are the factors boosting the growth of the grow light market.

