Google Launches Its First Cloud Data Centers in AWS's Virginia Backyard
Google has brought online its first cloud data centers in Northern Virginia, the largest data center market in the US and one of the largest in the world, as well as the location of the biggest cloud availability region of Amazon Web Services, whose business Google Cloud Platform is going after with a vengeance . While AWS remains far ahead its rivals in terms of market share, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Alibaba, and Oracle all reported faster cloud revenue growth in this year's first quarter than did Amazon.
