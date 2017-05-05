FY2017 EPS Estimates for CGI Group In...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for CGI Group Inc (GIB) Reduced by Analyst

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued on Thursday. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83.

