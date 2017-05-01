Former Optus owner Cable & Wireless l...

Former Optus owner Cable & Wireless loses bid for $452 million tax refund from ATO

The British company that sold Optus to its Singaporean owner, Singtel, has lost its bid to get a half-a-million dollar refund from the tax man. Cable & Wireless is the British company that sold Optus to current owners Singtel in 2001 as part of a deal that valued the telco at $17 billion.

