FCC Net Neutrality Case Rehearing Rejected by Appeals Court
A U.S. appeals court declined to reconsider the Federal Communications Commission's so-called net neutrality rule barring internet service providers from slowing or blocking rivals' content. The court's ruling last year was a triumph for companies such as Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google that use broadband networks to reach customers.
