FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2017
FactSet , a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2017 at The Langham hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. EDT / 1:40 p.m. BST.
