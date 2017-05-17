Edinburg man charged with drug, gun possession
The Woodstock Police Department arrested an Edinburg man on Monday on five drug-related charges and two gun possession charges. Clayton Chas Cary, 21, is facing these charges stemming from a late-night traffic stop where, according to the criminal complaint, multiple illegal materials were found.
