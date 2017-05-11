Deutsche Telekom Earnings Rise as U.S. M&A Takes Center Stage

Deutsche Telekom said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization rose 7.5 percent to 5.55 billion euros , aided by growth at T-Mobile US, which raised its subscriber forecast for the year in April. While Deutsche Telekom's German sales were largely flat, T-Mobile US is increasingly pressuring larger rivals "After a glance across the Atlantic, I can only say that our investments in the United States have paid off," Chief Executive Officer Tim Hoettges said in a statement.

