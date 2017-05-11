Delta Air Lines Boosts Dividend 50%, Sets New $5 Billion Buyback Program

Delta Air Lines Inc. said at a meeting with analysts Thursday that it will raise its dividend by 50% to an annual rate of $1.22 a share from 81 cents a share, starting the September quarter. At Wednesday's stock closing price of $49.97, the new dividend would imply a 2.44% dividend yield, compared with the aggregate yield for the S&P 500 of 2.01%, according to FactSet.

