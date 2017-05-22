Daimler's battery gigafactory begins Europe challenge to Tesla
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will break ground at a 500 million-euro plant near Berlin on Monday that will assemble lithium ion energy-storage units for Daimler. The factory marks the arrival of battery-making gigafactories in Europe that will challenge Tesla, which is building at a plant in Nevada, and opens the way for a quicker shift toward green power for both cars and utilities.
