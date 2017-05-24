CSP Inc. Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results
CSP Inc. , a provider of IT solutions and high-performance Ethernet products for diverse applications, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 ended March 31, 2017. The Company also announced that its board of directors has voted to pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to shareholders of record June 1, 2017 payable June 15, 2017.
