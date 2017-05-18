Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
Crown Castle International Corp. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2017 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2017. Future dividends are subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.
